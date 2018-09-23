Subscribe for 17¢ / day

1st Place: Danny’s Meats & Catering, 1317 4 Mile Road, Caledonia

2nd place: Brossman’s Meat Market & Catering, 6900 Highway 31, Caledonia

3rd place: Festival Foods, 5740 Washington Ave., Mount Pleasant

Danny's Meats and Catering
Buy Now

Jason Boyce holds a prime top sirloin steak at Danny’s Meats and Catering, 1317 Four Mile Road, Caledonia.

Selling the best meat they can find, from Yorkville to Japan, Danny's Meats and Catering wins Best Butcher Shop in Racine County for a lucky 13th year in a row.

Owner Dan Johnson said he spends a lot of his time these days raising the shop's own beef on his farm in Yorkville, where he also harvests his own honey. 

Manager Jason Boyce said not only do they take their meat sourcing seriously, but they want top quality cuts as well.

"Cutting meat is like an art," said Boyce. "Its not just taking a piece of meat and hacking it into pieces. You have to cut it right, trim it right. But you have to have a good piece of meat on top of that."

Boyce said that in addition to the primo cuts of standard meats, Danny's carries some exotic or hard-to-find varieties such as buffalo, ground, strip steaks and rib eyes, Berkshire pork and waguy beef from Japan. 

Johnson also attributes the store's success to its emphasis on customer service and giving back to the community. Johnson is one of the organizers of the annual community Thanksgiving feast at Festival Hall and Danny's Meats provides enough meat to feed hundreds of Racinians. He's also involved in Empty Bowls and other community events and organizations.

"Various people that work at our shop volunteer with things," he said. "We stay active in the community as much as we can."

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

— Christina Lieffring

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Reporter

Christina Lieffring covers the Burlington area and the Village of Caledonia. Before moving to Racine, she lived in Nebraska, Beijing, Chicago and grew up in Kansas City.

Load comments