1st Place: Asian Buffet, 3701 Durand Ave., Racine
2nd Place: Charcoal Grill, 8300 Washington Ave., Mount Pleasant; 3839 Douglas Ave., Racine; 580 Milwaukee Ave., Burlington
3rd Place: The Dish Restaurant, 1220 N. Ohio St., Mount Pleasant
…
It's hard to argue with all you can eat.
Our voters didn't argue with that, as Asian Buffet on Durand Avenue won Best Buffet honors for 2018, a first-time win for the restaurant.
It came close last year, having narrowly lost to Charcoal Grill, which fell down to second place in 2018.
The Dish, freshly opened in May 2017, has apparently already made an impression on Racinians and came away with third place, the first time the restaurant has reached the top three.
Best buffet is an oxymoron. Hard to argue with all you can eat? Come on Adam, I realize this isn’t the JT but try a little!
