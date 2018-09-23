Subscribe for 17¢ / day

1st Place: Meli Cafe Pancake House and Restaurant, 1158 Prairie Drive, Mount Pleasant

2nd place: Blue Bear, 2920 Taylor Ave., Racine

3rd place: Roberts Roost, 600 Sixth St., Racine

Meli Cafe Pancake House and Restaurant
The Maines family of Mount Pleasant enjoys lunch at Meli Cafe Pancake House and Restaurant on Aug. 29, 2018. Meli Cafe, 1158 Prairie Drive, has won the Best Breakfast category in the 2018 Best of Racine County contest.

Everything is homemade at Meli Café Pancake House and Restaurant, and that has clearly paid off with the customers who have chosen Meli Café’s breakfasts as being the best in the entire county.

Meli is Greek for honey, explained owner Peter Tourlis. “It’s a pretty big staple in Greek cuisine, especially at breakfast.”

Meli makes loukoumades, or Greek honey donuts, and each customer is served a complimentary one.

The café, which opened in August 2015, serves all the traditional breakfasts but also offers its own special twists such as the Red Velvet Swirled French Toast. It contains sweetened cream cheese and homemade raspberry sauce. Tourlis said he never buys the premade fruit sauces; they’re all made in his kitchen from scratch.

“There’s no comparison” between the premade and homemade, he said.

Tourlis described another feature of the 187-seat restaurant. “We like big plates with a lot of food,” he said. “We say, ‘Go big or go home.’”

Meli doesn’t offer a breakfast buffet, and Tourlis doesn’t sound likely to do that. “I don’t want to put something under a lamp for 30 minutes,” he explained.

— Michael Burke

Reporter

Michael "Mick" Burke covers business and the Village of Sturtevant. He is the proud father of two daughters and owner of a fantastic, although rug-chewing, German shepherd dog.

