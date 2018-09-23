1st Place: The Lanes on 20, 6501 Washington Ave., Mount Pleasant
2nd place: Castle Lanes, 5615 Castle Court, Racine
3rd place: Old Settlers Bowling Center, 1500 15th Ave., Union Grove
…
It’s been quite a while since a bowling center other than Castle Lanes has won the Best of Racine County voting, but The Lanes on 20 finally broke through.
The Lanes, 6501 Washington Ave., in Mount Pleasant, was voted by Journal Times readers as the Best Bowling Center in Racine County after an eight-year run by Castle.
The main reason The Lanes has become a favorite is the family atmosphere, according to John Landreman, who owns and runs the business with brothers David, Gregg and Tom. Their father, Norb, has been in the bowling business for 60 years.
The business has been run by the Landreman family since the brothers purchased Spencers Elmwood Plaza Bowl in July 1992 and turned it into Plaza Bowling Center. The Landremans bought the former Paradise West Lanes five years ago and that became The Lanes.
John Landreman, who with Gregg runs day-to-day operations at The Lanes, said the business is busy all year, with bowling leagues in the fall, winter and spring and open bowling, volleyball leagues and horseshoe leagues in the summer. There's also room for birthday parties and bridal and baby showers. Patrons can also get food and drinks from Angry Brothers Pub.
“We have a lot of different things going on,” Landreman said.
A popular feature is the national Kids Bowl Free program, of which The Lanes is a participating member. Kids under 18 can bowl two games for free and pay just $2 for shoe rental.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.