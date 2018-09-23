1st Place: Liamani Segura
2nd Place: Mean Jake
3rd Place: Duosonic
She is only 9. Yet, she has been voted the best musician in Racine County in 2018, as voted by Journal Times readers.
Who is she?
She is the one and only Liamani Segura, a Racine fourth-grader who has performed all around the country, including at the Indy 500, at on "America’s Got Talent."
While she didn’t make it on television for "America’s Got Talent," she did make it to one of the final rounds before the judges.
While that was an honor, she said some of her favorite performances have been at Brewers and Bucks games.
She started singing when she was 2, belting out “Somewhere over the Rainbow” from the “Wizard of Oz.”
Then by the time she was 6, she was performing regularly in public, with one of her first big performances at a St. Catherine’s High School basketball game.
When Liamani grows up she says she wants to be a professional singer. But she wants to be a doctor, too, so she can sing to them in the hospital and help make them feel better.
“I like to make people smile. I like sharing God’s gift,” Liamani said.
