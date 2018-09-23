Subscribe for 17¢ / day

1st Place: AC Auto Body, 2819 S. Memorial Drive, Mount Pleasant

2nd place: Pinkalla Auto Solutions, 3059 Durand Ave., Racine

3rd place: A1 Auto Body of Racine, 2040 S. Memorial Drive, Mount Pleasant

Best Auto Repair: A.C. Auto Repair
Anthony A. Coey is shown outside his business, A.C. Auto Repair, 2819 S. Memorial Drive, Racine.

Tony Coey knows that bigger is not always better. Yet over the years he has expanded his operations on South Memorial Drive to meet customer demand. He even bought a former warehouse, two doors north of his main facility, where he has stationed a couple of mechanics.

Between his flagship auto body business, the auto repair division and the car sales lot on Durand Avenue, Coey now employs 23 people. They are needed because AC is typically scheduling work out two to three weeks ahead.

There's that much demand — and customer satisfaction — for the work that's done at AC. So what's the secret to the business' success?

"To be honest with you, there are so many mechanics that try to rip you off. Like my grandpa always said, you treat people the way you want to be treated and it will be good. He taught me good," Coey said.

A good crew is also important. And it's definitely a family affair at AC. Six family members and one of Coey's buddies from his high school days nearly 40 years ago are employed at AC.

Tony’s daughter Ashley Coey runs the office with the help of his niece Tia Verikas and Miranda Nobile, who recently joined the staff from a Kenosha auto parts business.

Innvesting in the business and keeping up on new technology is also important. In fact, earlier this month a new state-of-the-art spray booth was being installed.

"It practically does it itself. That will be nice," Coey said.

— Pete Wicklund

Assistant Managing Editor

Pete Wicklund is the local editor for The Journal Times.

