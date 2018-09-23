1st Place: Frank Boucher Chevrolet Cadillac of Racine, 8100 Washington Ave., Mount Pleasant
2nd place: Palmen Motors, 6001 Washington Ave., Mount Pleasant
3rd place: Educators Credit Union, 1300 90th St., Sturtevant
The idea isn't simply to sell a customer one car.
The real intent is to sell that customer five cars. And that's why Frank Boucher Chevrolet Cadillac of Racine is going to do everything in its power to keep their customers satisfied.
"We want to be the No. 1-selling dealership in Racine County," said Chris Tessmer, who has served as general manager at the dealership for eight years. "We went to give that customer 100 percent satisfaction 100 percent of the time.
"It's really repeat customers and bringing additional people in, so family members, grandparents, kids, we want to sell to your whole family. We don't want to just sell you one. We want to sell you five."
This dealership, one of 18 under the Frank Boucher name in southeast Wisconsin, certainly has the ability to do that. Tessmer oversees 90 employees and this facility features 22 service bays and a complete body shop. There are also numerous GM-certified pre-owned vehicles on the site.
What is the secret to Boucher's success?
"We treat you the way you would want to be treated," Tessmer said. "We try to find you the best vehicle that fits your budget and we try to do it in a timely and professional manner."
But Boucher also looks out for those beyond its customers.
"We're involved in charities like breast cancer awareness, muscular dystrophy ... we also sponsor kids who need school supplies and clothes to make the school year good for them," Tessmer said.
