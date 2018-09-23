1st place: Main Moon Chinese Food Restaurant, 3900 Erie St.; Main Moon 2, 4915 Washington Ave., Racine
2nd place: Sticky Rice Thai, 203 Sixth St., Racine
3rd place: Shogun Japanese Steakhouse, 518 College Ave., Racine
It’s storming on a Wednesday evening in September, and the takeout parking spaces in front of Main Moon 2 are still full with customers.
One of them is Jacob Van Lent, who drove up from the south side to pick up an order of beef and broccoli for his family. He says that, when it comes to Asian food in Racine County, “Main Moon is it.”
Aimee Anderegg has been getting Main Moon with her grandparents for more than 10 years now. Unlike many Main Moon customers, she decided to dine in, rather than get carryout or delivery.
The reasons she keeps coming back: “Consistency, flavor, quality and quantity for sure. They give you so much food.”
Owner Carol Chen moved from New York to Racine and opened the first Main Moon, 3900 Erie St., in 1986. Van Lent and Anderegg are just two of the repeat customers that have kept the restaurants going for over 20 years.
“Good customers,” Chen said, smiling, “they always come back.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.