Subscribe for 17¢ / day

1st place: Main Moon Chinese Food Restaurant, 3900 Erie St.; Main Moon 2, 4915 Washington Ave., Racine

2nd place: Sticky Rice Thai, 203 Sixth St., Racine

3rd place: Shogun Japanese Steakhouse, 518 College Ave., Racine

+1 
Best of Racine County: Main Moon Chinese Food Restaurant
Buy Now

Cook Jian Feng Xia, left, serves up a dish of fresh szechuan shrimp and garlic chicken with snow peas for Main Moon 2 co-owner Carol Chen. Main Moon Chinese Food Restaurant is located at 3900 Erie St.; Main Moon 2 is at 4915 Washington Ave., Racine.

It’s storming on a Wednesday evening in September, and the takeout parking spaces in front of Main Moon 2 are still full with customers.

One of them is Jacob Van Lent, who drove up from the south side to pick up an order of beef and broccoli for his family. He says that, when it comes to Asian food in Racine County, “Main Moon is it.”

Aimee Anderegg has been getting Main Moon with her grandparents for more than 10 years now. Unlike many Main Moon customers, she decided to dine in, rather than get carryout or delivery.

The reasons she keeps coming back: “Consistency, flavor, quality and quantity for sure. They give you so much food.”

Owner Carol Chen moved from New York to Racine and opened the first Main Moon, 3900 Erie St., in 1986. Van Lent and Anderegg are just two of the repeat customers that have kept the restaurants going for over 20 years.

“Good customers,” Chen said, smiling, “they always come back.”

+1 
Main Moon Chinese Food Restaurant
Buy Now

Jian Feng Xia at Main Moon 2 served up a dish of Szechuan shrimp paired with garlic chicken and snow peas, shown in the foreground, plus Sesame chicken with broccoli. Picked Best Asian Restaurant by Journal Times readers this year, Main Moon Chinese Food Restaurant is located at 3900 Erie St. and Main Moon 2 is at 4915 Washington Ave., Racine.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

— Adam Rogan

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Reporter

Adam Rogan (St. Catherine's '14, Drake University '17) has been covering homelessness, arts & culture, politics and business for the JT since March 2018. He enjoys mid-afternoon naps and loud music played quietly.

Load comments