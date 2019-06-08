RACINE — The 33rd annual Animal Crackers Concert Series will again be held at the Racine Zoo, 2131 N. Main St.
This season showcases nationally recognized top musical artists from around the nation including Chicago Tribute Anthology on July 10, Lin Rountree on July 24, Jazmin Ghent on Aug. 7, and Nick Colionne on Aug. 21.
Chicago Tribute Anthology is a seven-piece horn band dedicated to performing the music of one of the most popular and enduring bands of all time: Chicago.
Rountree, also known as "The Soul-Trumpeter," is an accomplished recording artist, producer and live performer. With six solo projects, 12 chart-topping Billboard singles and numerous collaborations with some of the industry's top rhythm and blues/contemporary jazz artists, Rountree is a leader amongst a new generation of soul-jazz artists.
Ghent, a smooth jazz and gospel recording artist, has two Billboard topping singles. She has performed at various major festivals throughout the country and in Europe, and was voted 2017’s Best New Smooth Jazz Artist.
Colionne is one of contemporary jazz’s most renowned and beloved guitarists. While keeping up his pace of 75-plus shows per year as one of the genre’s most tireless and explosive live performers, he made history with his 2016 collection The Journey, becoming the only artist in the history of the format to score five consecutive No. 1 singles on the Billboard Smooth Jazz National Airplay and Smooth Jazz Songs charts from a single album.
Gates open at 5:30 p.m. with concerts beginning at 7 p.m. Individual tickets cost $25 in advance and $30 at the gate. Tickets can be purchased online at www.racinezoo.org/animal-crackers or at the Zoo’s administration office, 200 Goold St.
