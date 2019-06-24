Tell us what you do to make a positive impact on the community. Health Care Network is a free and charitable clinic providing medical, dental, mental health and resource allocation services to low-income and uninsured residents of Racine County. Running a safety net clinic affords me the opportunity to see daily the impact we have on the lives of the clients we serve. For many, our clinic provides a safe place where compassionate, holistic care is provided; from annual wellness checks to collaborative coordination of care with local hospitals for chronic illnesses. Ensuring our organization remains an open system through collaborative agency networking and exchange is an essential part of my role as executive director and essential to meeting the changing needs of our community residents.
What do you appreciate the most about Racine County? What I appreciate most about Racine is the “small town feel” you get walking down its streets. You experience a strong sense of responsibility for one another among residents and our clinic is grateful for the philanthropic attitude prevalent in our community.
Who inspires you, and why? The resiliency of our patients is what inspires me. Understanding intergenerational trauma and risk factors associated with poverty; sub-standard living conditions, low literacy, low wage jobs in perilous working conditions all produce poor health outcomes. Bearing witness to how the inner spirit of our clients push through the daily burdens of the body in search of balance is what inspires me.
Tell us about the greatest life lesson you have learned so far. Everyone really is doing the best they can with the resources they have at the time.
What is the last good book you read and what did you appreciate about it? I recently finished "Cutting for Stone" by Abraham Verghes. It’s a story of love, family and forgiveness all unfolding amidst political unrest in Ethiopia. The multilayered story line kept it intriguing.
Where do you see yourself in 10 years? I hope to see the fruits of our advocacy efforts leading to a strong coalition of providers that ensure all residents have access to quality healthcare.
What would others be surprised to learn about you? People are often surprised to find out that despite my passion for patient advocacy and the value I place on community engagement, I actually consider myself an introvert.
What is the most adventurous thing you’ve done? I have an overall adventurous spirit and enjoy traveling; encountering new cultures, experiencing new languages, art, food and people.
If you could have dinner with any four other people (living or dead), whom would you invite, and why? Abraham Lincoln, my great-grandmother Serafina Merlo, Saul Alinsky and Greta Garbot. Lincoln and Alinsky for their perseverance in the face of opposition, my grandmother for a greater understanding of who I am and Garbot for a lesson in reaching for the stars.
Tell us about your favorite teacher. Mrs. Mass, my sophomore geometry teacher because she was always patient and made learning math fun. I still enjoy solving proofs.
What is the best gift you’ve ever received, and what made it so special? My son Aaden’s homemade cards reminding me of how effortless love I share with him makes him feel safe and secure.
What would you do if you won $1 million? I would spend it undertaking random acts of kindness for people I met throughout my life.
