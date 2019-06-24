Abby Grahn

Tell us what you do to make a positive impact on the community. Through the many years I’ve done various things. For my 49th birthday I did “49 Acts of Kindness” in the community (reference The Journal Times November 2013). I’ve also helped needy families and people in our community with rides and/or buying groceries. Also, I blessed a needy family with Christmas gifts including a tree with trimmings. Most recently, leaving hats and mittens at businesses and bus stops during our cold winter.
What do you appreciate the most about Racine County? Beauty of Lake Michigan, lots to do and friendly people.
Who inspires you, and why? Oprah, as she gives back so much, helping so many people. She doesn’t do it for the recognition, by paying it forward she genuinely has truly a big heart.
Tell us about the greatest life lesson you have learned so far. I was a mother at 16 years old but was bound and determined to graduate from Park High School and I did! I was lucky to have the love and support of my family. After I raised my three children (my late 40s), I attended and graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Parkside in 2014 with a bachelor's degree in criminal justice. I have had many life lessons through the years; stay positive, determined and to never give up on your dreams.
What is the last good movie you’ve seen, and what did you appreciate about it? "Bohemian Rhapsody." Loved the music and story line of Queen. That era brought me back to my growing up years and my love of music.
Where do you see yourself in 10 years? Traveling, experiencing new places and meeting new people.
What would others be surprised to learn about you? Two things: One, I worked for many years at Racine Youthful Offender Correctional Facility. I worked in various positions: officer, sergeant and health service unit secretary. Two, I became a grandma in December!
What is the most adventurous thing you’ve done? I have struggled with my weight over the years and participated in a “weight loss” contest and lost 90 pounds in six months. Part of the program was to prepare physically and mental to run the Racine Lighthouse Run (10 miles); which I completed!
If you could have dinner with any four other people (living or dead), whom would you invite, and why?
- Professor Karen Anderson, UW-Parkside; she taught my Leadership class and helped me understand the importance of good leadership and living by example.
- Lady Diana; she was involved with a lot of charities with helping people and she has left a positive impact on the world.
- My Grandma Meilahn; she always had great words of wisdom and great family values. And she taught that family always comes first.
- My mother, Nancy Meilahn; she is my rock, my superhero, my biggest supporter and also her everlasting love is a gift.
Tell us about your favorite teacher. My eighth-grade English teacher, Ms. McNeil. She always made sure that classmates and myself were using our creativity and working together as a group.
What is the best gift you’ve ever received, and what made it so special? The best gifts I have ever received are my three children — Erricka, Andrew and Gavin Stark. They are all successful in their careers and continue to make me proud every day.
What would you do if you won $1 million? I would give to local organizations and needy families. Also, I would buy a farmette and enjoy my family and many travels.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.