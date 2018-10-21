Try 1 month for 99¢

SAUK COUNTY — Wisconsin’s cities and towns, both big and small, have so much to offer all who visit. Sometimes it’s easy to overlook the beauty of our own backyards — but that’s where we come in. If you’re looking for a unique place to visit, we’ve compiled 10 of our favorite things to do in the Reedsburg area.

Lazy Beaver Canoe & Kayak Race

Sponsored by the Reedsburg Kiwanis, the Lazy Beaver Canoe Race features different divisions and levels of paddlers, awards the “Best Decorated Boat” and hosts an awards ceremony and cookout! Paddle your way through this meandering race down the Baraboo River — the longest, free-flowing river in the country.

The 400 State Trail

This former railroad track connects Reedsburg to Elroy. Bike, hike or even snowmobile along the trail and take in beautiful scenery, abundant wildlife, rolling farmland and the Baraboo river valley.

Concerts in the Park

Enjoy performances by local musicians and bands at City Park every week during the summer, kicking off in June and continuing through August. The lineup features everything from jazz and swing to rock and country.

Reedsburg Rotary Fly-in/Drive-in Breakfast

Indulge in an all-you-can-eat pancakes, sausages, toast, scrambled eggs and coffee while marveling over classic cars, military aircraft, plane rides, a bounce house and face painting.

Reedsburg Uncorked

Gather your friends, grab a glass and head to Downtown Reedsburg’s shopping district on the last Friday in April for a little wine sampling, tasty hors d’oeuvres and to support some great local businesses.

Living Windows

There is no better place to ring in the holiday season than at Reedsburg’s Living Windows event. The little town’s shop windows literally come alive for the event, which also includes horse-drawn carriage rides, caroling, a visit from Santa and more.

Butterfest

Take in all the fun and tradition of Reedsburg’s annual summer festival, including a parade, tractor pulls, trivia night, a beer garden, craft fair, and the famous and iconic “Bossy Bingo.”

Demolition Derby

Even if you don’t take in all the sights and activities of the week-long festival, end Butterfest with a bang at the demolition derby.

Pioneer Village

Learn about the daily lives of Reedsburg’s original settlers while taking in an authentic settler experience. Buildings in the village include a library cabin, redstone cabin, farm machine shed, a log church, general store, and a county farm schoolhouse.

Barn quilts

Who doesn’t love a good barn quilt? Drive the Reedsburg area’s rural roads and take in the beautiful countryside scenery while admiring the vibrant colors and artistry of the barn quilts on Reedsburg area farms.

From its holiday events and summer celebrations to its rich history and gorgeous farms, Reedsburg is bursting with places to see and things to learn.

Kristen Finstad grew up in River Falls, attended UW-Stevens Point and now lives in Madison. Watch Discover Wisconsin TV Saturday mornings at 10 on Fox Sports Wisconsin. (Twitter: @DiscoverWI)

