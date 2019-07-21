4-H is a youth organization that focuses on teaching young people responsibility, decision-making, problem solving, and leadership skills. Through hands-on activities, youth learn useful life skills while having fun. In 4-H, young people share, gro, and learn together through hands-on activities such as projects, events and activities in informal environments under the guidance of their families and other leaders.
Adult volunteers serve as the primary leaders for the Racine County 4-H Program and are vital to the success of the organization. Wonderful things happen when adult volunteers share their time, knowledge and talent to help youth learn and grow by participating in experiential learning activities. Numerous options are available that engage 4-H volunteers in providing fun, developmentally appropriate activities and projects for Racine County youth.
4-H volunteers work with children in 5-year-old kindergarten through second grade in the Cloverbud Program or with youth in third through 12th grade in community clubs. 4-H community club volunteers advise and manage meetings as well as serve as a liaison between club members, parents, other 4-H members, and Extension Racine County staff. Over time, community club volunteers develop positive long-term relationships with the youth that they collaborate with during meetings, projects, and special events.
Other 4-H volunteers choose to focus on one project. Projects are special interest areas such as science, technology, art, animal sciences, or healthy living. The top five projects in Racine County 4-H are photography, poultry, archery, art and swine. Through experiential, or hands-on, experiences overseen by 4-H volunteers, youth develop their leadership, communication, problem solving and citizenship skills.
Another way in which volunteers support the Racine County 4-H program is by helping with activities. In many cases, activities are a single-event commitment. Examples of these special events include, but are not limited to, camp chaperone, Breakfast on the Farm, Communication and Arts Festival, Night with the Stars, and community service projects. Single-event opportunities are ideal for adults who want to connect with youth, but have limited time to volunteer.
Youth-adult partnerships are rewarding, dynamic, and build community. In 4-H, this partnership results in young people having a positive impact on one another and the larger Racine County community. In order to learn more about our county 4-H program, opportunities to volunteer, or the requirements for being a 4-H volunteer, contact Extension Racine County at 262-767-2929.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.