ST. CROIX COUNTY — Located on the beautiful St. Croix River and just minutes away from the Twin Cities, Hudson draws in visitors from near and far for its stunning sights, great location, fabulous food and top-notch shops. The Discover Wisconsin crew loves visiting Hudson, and here are the top 10 things we love about it:
St. Croix River
This gorgeous river is what separates this part of Wisconsin from Minnesota, and it can be enjoyed in so many ways. Climb aboard a sail boat, lay out on the beach, or enjoy a delicious meal or fun cocktail while taking in the gorgeous St. Croix River on an Afton*Hudson River Cruise.
The scenery
From rolling hills and beautiful countryside, to river views and city streets, the Hudson area is stunning in every direction. Explore the area’s beautiful scenery and rustic roads on two wheels — Hudson is great for both biking and motorcycling!
Willow River State Park
This breathtaking site brings in locals and world travelers alike. Hike one of Willow River State Park’s numerous trails or enjoy beautiful Willow Falls.
The art scene
While Hudson’s downtown shops offer plenty of events and opportunities to take in local art, guests are able to see dozens of artists in action during Hudson’s annual Plein Air event. “Plein Air” refers to a 19th-century style of painting outdoors.
The shops
Spend a day browsing through Second Street’s many shops, including Grand Fete, a kitchen store that offers cooking demonstrations, plus dozens of clothing and shoe stores, art galleries and so much more.
The holidays
With wreaths and twinkle lights adorning trees and light posts throughout downtown Hudson, the city offers one of the most dazzling holiday displays in the state. Take in the holiday spirit and gorgeous, historical homes on Hudson’s Christmas Tour of Home.
Hot Air Affair
You’ve never seen anything like this. Brave winter’s chill and watch hot air balloons take flight and light up the night at the Hot Air Affair, and enjoy the evening Torchlight Parade, plus a pancake breakfast, craft fair, ice carving and so much more.
The food scene
Experience one of Wisconsin’s most impressive food scenes at one of Hudson’s spectacular restaurants, including Winzer Stube, Barker’s, Pier 500, San Pedro Café, and Agave Kitchen. Or, try a little bit of everything on the Hudson Food Walk.
The wineries
Sip and sample your way through the Hudson area’s many wineries, including 65 Vines, Cracked Barrel Winery, Madison Avenue Wine & Spirits and Belle Vinez.
Beverage events
Whether you’re a wine person or you like to branch out a bit more, discover an entirely new way to enjoy your favorite beverage at one of Historic Casanova Liquor’s cave events, including Wine Cave Fest, Beer Cave Fest or Bourbon Fest.
There you have it: Hudson has something to offer everyone, from winter festivals to stunning scenery. Do you have something to add to this list? Share with us on social media using #DiscoverWisconsin!
