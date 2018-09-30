MADISON — Fall is the time for apple orchards and pumpkin patches, falling leaves and goofy costumes, and, for many, all things spooky, gory, and haunted. I personally can’t bring myself to attend any such event; I’m just not cut out for it. But for those brave enough for it, here are five spooky ways to celebrate Halloween in Wisconsin:
Door County Trolley Ghost Tours
Where: Door County Trolley Station, Egg Harbor
When: Memorial Day Weekend, June 4 to Oct. 27 (nightly), Oct. 31, Nov. 3
Cost: Adults - $29.95, Children - $21.95
While there are Door County trolleys themed around wine, lighthouses and supper clubs, the spooky Ghost Tour of Door County explores the tales and mysteries of sunken ships, haunted lighthouses, and ghost stories throughout the peninsula. Climb aboard if you dare!
Halls of Terror
Where: Prairie du Chien
When: Oct. 12, 13, 20, 21, 25, 26, 27, 31
Cost: $8
Located in an old warehouse on St. Feriole Island, this haunted house couldn’t get much creepier. Get ready for clowns, dolls, skeletons and ghosts at this mysterious Mississippi River destination.
Dreadwood Haunted Forest
Where: Hudson
When: Oct. 12, 13, 19, 20, 26, 27
Cost: $16, $2 off with a nonperishable food item
If you came looking for hayrides and apple bobbing, you won’t find that here. Prepare yourself for a dark and isolated forest with no side doors or escape routes. You’ll be spooked, pursued and disoriented, and the only way out is through.
Abandoned Haunted House Complex
Where: 2825 S. East Frontage Road, Mount Pleasant
When: Fridays and Saturdays, through Nov. 3, plus Oct. 21 and 28
Cost: $15-30
Voted Best Overall Haunted Event and Best Haunted Houses by the Chicago Halloween Guide, Abandoned Haunted House Complex is home to three entirely different attractions: Ambush Haunted House (the startle-scare type), Hysteria Haunted House (focused on confusion illusions), and Stalker Haunted Corn Field (an interactive startle-scare experience).
Ghost Boat: Season of the Witch
Where: Wisconsin Dells
When: Weekends in October
Cost: Adults - $26.69, Children - $19.22
Set out at dusk on a boat filled with explorers who believe the wilderness of Wisconsin Dells is home to an ancient and evil monster. Listen to legends and folklore of the Dells as you cruise up the river, and then walk through a haunted forest leading to the witch’s canyon crypt.
Which sounds the creepiest to you? What did we miss? Share with us on social media using #discoverwisconsin!
