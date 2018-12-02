RACINE — Our Harmony Club is a non-medical, voluntary social club which provides respite services for seniors in the community. This club is a social day program that provides care as well as companionship, socialization and activities for older adults. Our Harmony Club is an ideal setting for dependent older adults who may have forgetfulness, dementia, Parkinson’s disease or limitations due to a stroke.
Our Harmony Club is open to any senior at risk of social isolation or loneliness. Family members at times need respite care to run errands or just have time for themselves. While the care recipient is at Our Harmony Club, the caregiver can benefit from up to six hours of personal time to meet his or her own needs.
With the help and cooperation of churches, senior centers and volunteers in the community, clubs have been established within southeastern Wisconsin. Each club is run by a director, site coordinator and staffed with trained volunteers. Participants are called guests.
A typical day includes morning coffee, enriching activities, stimulating games, entertainment, music and crafts. Snacks are provided along with a homemade lunch. Donations are accepted for the luncheon.
The cost is $30 per day. For more information, go to www.ourharmonyclub.org. To participate, call Dawn Vlach at 262-880-5301 or email dawnvlach@ourharmonyclub.org.
