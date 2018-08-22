RACINE — Due to a need for volunteers, Meals on Wheels America has launched a new online tool called the Meals on Wheels Online Volunteer Drive.
Volunteers currently deliver meals to more than 300 seniors on 22 routes throughout Racine County. Many volunteers are driving double because there are not enough volunteers to cover the routes. Volunteers are needed to help deliver meals.
“Meals on Wheels is powered by everyday people standing up to lend a caring hand to their aging neighbors,” said Ellie Hollander, president and CEO of Meals on Wheels America. “We need many more helping hands and friendly smiles to enable us to be there for more seniors. We’re optimistic that this new tool will help bring more critically needed volunteers to our local programs, fill a broader range of volunteer needs and make it easier for those interested in helping us to get started.”
If interested in becoming a Meals on Wheels volunteer with the Racine County Senior Nutrition Program, go to www.mealsonwheelsamerica.org.
