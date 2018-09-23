1st Place: St. Monica's Senior Living, 3920 North Green Bay Road, Caledonia
2nd Place: Primrose Retirement Community, 1775 N. Newman Road, Mount Pleasant
3rd Place: Fountain Hills, 1100 Fountain Hills Drive, Mount Pleasant
The transition to senior living should not make one feel like a teenager being sent to their room. That's why the staff at St. Monica's Senior Living does everything it can to foster a sense of community for its residents.
“At St. Monica’s Senior Living, our goal is to support each individual so that they are engaged in life right up until their last day. In order to accomplish this goal, we strive to deeply understand each person, their interests and create opportunities for enjoying life, “ stated Loretta Baxter, the facility's administrator.
A typical day includes multiple activities to meet the varied interests of community members such as a car show and the pocket prayer shawl knitting group.
St. Monica’s has a 47-year history of setting the standard in terms of excellence in nursing and medical care. For instance, St, Monica's has a physician who comes right on site so that residents do not have to go out for clinic visits. St. Monica’s has six LPNs and six RNs to provide the most knowledgeable care on site. The facility has an “Aging in Place” philosophy so this can be their last address and we partner with Home Care agencies and Hospice organizations to make this happen seamlessly.
In November 2017, St. Monica’s new 26-person Memory Care Wing opened to provide the opportunity to care for community members in a facility designed to promote healthy living while providing the same high standard of care.
“This has proved to meet a need in the community” said Kevin McCabe, board chair at St. Monica's, and “we are happy to be able to assist these community members and their families.”
