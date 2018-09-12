RACINE — The AARP Foundation is looking to expand its team of volunteers for the upcoming tax season by recruiting interested individuals. Tax-Aide is an AARP Foundation program that offers free tax filing help during the tax season for adults 50 years old and older.
Volunteers receive training and support. There are a variety of roles for individuals at every level of experience available. Volunteer tax preparers complete tax preparation training and IRS certification prior to working with taxpayers. Some prior tax preparation experience as well as computer use proficiency are helpful. There is also a need for grassroots leadership, on-site greeters, those who can provide technical assistance and interpreters who can provide language assistance.
For more information, go to www.aarpfoundation.org/taxaide or contact Mary Johns, AARP Tax Aide Program Wisconsin District 9 coordinator, at 262-456-1015 or email maryjohns29@gmail.com.
