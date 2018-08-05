Name: Patricia Cumbie
Age: 54
Current town/city of residence: Minneapolis, Minn.
Connection to Racine County: I grew up in Racine and graduated from Park High School in 1981.
Occupation: Writer
Title of book and publisher: “The Shape of a Hundred Hips,” Bedazzled Ink, Fairfield, Calif.
Synopsis of book (plot): A literary memoir focused on emotional memory and recall that is conjured through the physical movements of belly dance technique. The narrative travels through different points in time through my life (childhood and family, sexual assault, meeting my husband) and is anchored by the experience of dance.
From my personal experience, belly dance is a serious art form that gives me, and multitudes of women and some men, the ability to transcend prescriptive narratives about our bodies. People today are reaching past outdated ideas about what’s sexy to claim what they find empowering and sensual about physical expression. “The Shape of a Hundred Hips” promotes the idea that people can gain insight and take greater control of their lives through intentional movement and artistic connection.
“The Shape of a Hundred Hips” is a memoir that juxtaposes dance and sexual assault recovery that takes the reader into the living room, bedroom and dance class, and places under the lens each body part, each private and public story. It’s a book at the nexus of many contemporary concerns: campus sexual assault, working class families, female identity and artistic expression.
Is this your first book? I have also written and published a young adult fiction novel called “Where People Like Us Live” (HarperCollins, New York, 2008). It takes place in Racine in the “Rubberville” neighborhood and is the story of the friendship of two girls.
Why did you write the book? I wanted to synthesize the healing experience of rediscovering the joys of physical movement. Belly dance is how I gained confidence and compassion for my lost sense of self. In addition to that, I realized that most people do not understand the real power that belly dancing offers. They think it is either some kind of “hootchie kootchie” or that it is objectifying, when in fact it is rooted in ancient dance forms, and has many folkloric aspects that celebrate community and cultural rites of passage in the Middle East.
And the music is so beautiful. I wanted to write a book that honored what it means to me and others who practice it, to share that connection belly dance can inspire. The book offers an insider’s perspective into the world of belly dancing that is perceived as outwardly fascinating, but rarely understood. My book goes beyond the glitz factor of belly dance to challenge assumptions people may have about it as suggestive or exotic.
How long did it take you to write the book? It took me five years to write the book and I started thinking about it long before I set down to do it. I’ve been involved in belly dance as a student and performer for more than 20 years.
How did you get interested in writing? When I was 15 years old I started writing stories and poems. By candlelight. At night. Very dramatic and typically teenage behavior. I’d found out that Emily Dickinson wrote a poem a day, and I thought “I can do that.” It was a bit of hubris, but over the years, writing has been the way that I process the world and my place in it. Mr. Spraker, the Park drama teacher, was my favorite. I was part of the school’s theater company and got my start as a writer creating skits for shows with my fellow classmates. I’d thought “when I grow up I want to write soap opera scripts for a living,” but life had other plans.
Where is the book available for purchase? The book is available online or can be ordered at bookstores.
Is the book available at the library? It’s not currently available at the library but I have been in contact with them to get copies in circulation.
Website or Facebook page readers can visit for more information: I’m on Facebook at Patricia Cumbie, and my website is www.patriciacumbie.com. I’d love to hear from readers about their experience reading the book.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.