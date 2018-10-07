I have taken many introspective journeys in my life yet I’ve never been able to take as many geographic ones as I would have liked to. The realities of raising children and later the finances of getting kids through college never allowed for much of it. But no matter how much a person has or hasn’t traveled, the theme of journeying permeates so much of our lives. I think it’s because not only is journeying such a resonating metaphor for life, but because the comings and the goings of travel are both such profound experiences.
I remember the first time I went on a journey to the mountains and canyons of the west. The leaving home for a trip is always the same — packing, planning, and thinking with excitement of what you will be doing — going to a warmer place, or to a place you’ve never seen, or to a place where you will reconnect with loved ones. And so you race around pondering the days ahead. You can’t wait to go.
And usually you have such an adventure, one that takes your breath away, makes your heart race, awes you into silence, makes you learn things you never knew before, stretches you to think in new ways.
It was good to be an adult the first time I visited the Grand Canyon. I had seen many photos of the canyon and had even attended a multiplex cinema that put the audience in a virtual plane flying through the canyon and its miraculous majesty. And so I knew what I was in store for. Or so I thought. And yet on that day of first things, looking down at the grandeur of the canyon, I realized that there was nothing that could have prepared me for it, not pictures, not words, not even films. Viewing it for the first time took my breath away, and I was amazed and alive with the reality of how small we are in the incomprehensible scheme of things, in the immensity of it all.
There is a poem by Gerald Locklin entitled “Where We Are” in which he writes the following about journeying. “There is always the anticipation of change, the chance that what is wrong is a result of where you are. I have always loved both the fascination of arriving and the relief of leaving. I am not even considering the weather, hot or cold, dry or wet. I am talking about Hope.” And indeed hope and excitement are the basis of most of our journeys.
When I reflect on the going and the coming back of a journey, I think it is often the coming back that is the most profound experience. Maybe that’s because we are at heart mostly “home bodies” as they used to say, grounded in the place and the people who helped us to grow into who we are, whatever that may be. Or maybe because, as glorious as travel is, it isn’t really who we are. In fact, the excitement of journeying is just that, the foreignness of it all, the experience of being where we don’t belong. In the cold of winter, we travel to warmth. In the flatness of farmland, we go to the monuments and skyscrapers of cities. In the clamor of responsibilities, we escape to tropical hideaways. We break with the routine that gets to be a little too cold, a little too monotonous, a little too stressed. And then the most amazing thing is that, in a short time, we return eagerly to where we came from. We can’t wait to get home.
There is a funny expression I remember from youth, “Home is the place where it feels right to walk around without your shoes on.” Robert Frost once joked in a poem, “Home is the place where, when you have to go there, they have to take you in.” There is a gem of truth in all of that. Home is where, when you go, you recognize yourself again. Because, while finding something beautiful and treasured and new is important, recognizing the beauty and treasured and old in where you came from is even more important.
And so we travel, we come home, and we joy in the wonder of both. Our journeying allows for many things, not the least of them being self-recognition. And so when your travels end, welcome yourself back home, back where you belong.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.