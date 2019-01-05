Randall Saltys and Janelle Rogers of Racine visited The Turtle Hospital in Marathon, Fla., while on a trip to Florida in February.
They learned about numerous hazards that confront sea turtles today, one of which is fibropapillomatosis tumors caused by a herpes virus from pollution and warming waters. The turtles get tumors throughout their bodies which interfere with vision and swimming.
According to Saltys, staff at the hospital also deal with turtles that have been affected by boat strikes, fish hooks, and getting tangled in buoy ropes, active and discarded fishing line and netting. There are many forms of plastic that sea turtles ingest accidentally, including plastic bags that look like jelly fish.
Since opening in 1986, The Turtle Hospital staff have rescued, rehabilitated and released more than 2,000 turtles. They help them by taking X-rays, performing internal surgery, repairing shells and using lasers to remove tumors.
For more information, go to www.turtlehospital.org.
