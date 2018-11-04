There isn’t really an adequate way to fully express what autumn in Wisconsin is all about. It’s not just the colors, although they are brilliant, these reds, oranges, yellows, purples that burn their flaming images across the sky. It’s not just the cool, crisp air that chills our lungs and awakens our sleeping spirits burned by the sometimes oppressive heat of summertime. It’s not just the harvest of riches, the crunchy apples that fall from the trees, the pumpkins that suddenly burst into orange, the squash, kohlrabi, the corn. It is something else, more than that. It is something about spirit.
It is the fall of my life, and perhaps that is why this season resonates with me. Maybe it is because, of all of the seasons of life, autumn may be the richest. In autumn, we know a lot about our lives that we never knew before.
We know what blessings have graced our days. Friends, family, loves, the earth, the sky, the water, the fellow creatures who share this earth with us.
We know our failings. Mistakes we didn’t mean to make, but did. The many times we tried, stumbled and failed ourselves or others. We know those things.
We accept our losses too, and they are many. Friends, family who are far from us. Loved ones who passed away. The days of our youth. The letting go of some of the dreams that didn’t come true. The loves we didn’t have.
We know, too, that there were times we succeeded, and we embrace those memories. There were times, as the song lyrics remind us, when we really had “one moment in time” when we were “all that we thought we could be.” There were times when we helped others who were struggling in their journey. There were times when we created something that made a difference. There were times when we used our talents to make the world a little richer. There were times when we nurtured others. We celebrate those things within ourselves as we look towards the winter that is surely coming with its cold and faltering days.
We know ourselves best when we wander through dry, fallen leaves during this wide-awake season of our lives. We cherish our friends, our children, our families, our dear ones. And, while it is true that we haven’t done all that we wished we had done, we understand how hard we have been trying all along. It has been a good journey, all in all. If we learn the lesson of this season, we forgive ourselves our many failings. We accept the losses that have been ours. We celebrate quietly and inwardly our successes. We laugh at the humor of it all. We hold close the ones we love. And we look to the next generation of young spirits to carry the torch that we pass to them with gratitude and with hope.
When I was young, I wrote an essay about fall, and it ended like this, “Autumn is silence, beautiful, golden silence, where everything good and beautiful is all in one place — right where you are.”
Right where we are is here, in this moment, in the midst of a Wisconsin autumn day where everything makes sense, mistakes and all.
There is an old expression that reminds us that “It is what it is.” We understand that better now, and we stand still in the coolness of this time, this autumn of our lives.
We are at peace.
