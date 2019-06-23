The rain just won’t stop. When will it let up, warm up, and dry out? That’s one question much of the Midwest is asking. As bad as this spring has been in Wisconsin, heartbreaking stories from states like Mississippi, Illinois and Nebraska tell us that it could be worse. Still, that’s not much comfort to farmers in our area, many of whom have been unable to get seeds in the ground due to persistent rain and waterlogged soils.
When faced with these circumstances, farmers have few good options available. Now more than ever before, grain farmers are relying on their crop insurance policies as a tool to help ensure that they will have some revenue coming in to help cover costs. Crop insurance presents several, albeit complex, options for farmers. One option is to plant a crop late, past final planting dates set by the USDA Risk Management Agency, a federal entity that manages the crop insurance program.
If a farmer plants late, their insurance payment guarantee is reduced for each day past the final planting date of their intended crop. A farmer with crop insurance may also take a partial prevented plant indemnity payment and plant an alternative grain or forage crop once conditions allow them to get in the field. If planting at a reasonable time is impossible, as it has been on millions of acres this year, a farmer may elect to not plant at all and take a full prevented plant indemnity payment based on their coverage type and historical crop yields. However, prevented plant isn’t a simple solution to the issue — farmland rent and taxes still need to be paid, farmers with livestock still need feed, and weeds on fallow fields still need to be managed through cultivation, applying herbicides, or planting cover crops. All of this comes with a cost and at a time when little, if any, revenue is coming in.
To help navigate the complex decisions farmers have to make this spring and summer, UW-Extension has developed a website with up to date resources and posts from its experts based on inquiries coming in throughout the state, available at fyi.extension.wisc.edu/grain/extreme-weather/#wetspring. The website includes guidance on cover crops for prevented plant acres, emergency forages, late planting considerations and more.
Specialty crops impacted
Though most news stories have featured corn and soybean farmers, area vegetable and fruit growers are in the same boat, with planting and crop development delayed by wet and cold conditions. If you’ve been to a farmers market lately, you may have noticed fewer produce vendors — there’s simply not much to sell. What is available now may likely have been grown under a hoop house, a saving grace for produce farmers this spring. Delays and missed selling opportunities translate directly to lost income for specialty crop farmers, many of whom do not have crop insurance.
Extensive impact
This wet spring compounds the existing financial challenges farmers of all sizes are facing. The situation is not just a farmer problem — it has the potential to impact us all significantly. Will food prices be affected? How will farmers weather this growing season and future extremes? What happens to our rural and urban communities if the situation doesn’t improve? Will we be able to get the fresh, local produce that’s such a treat during Wisconsin summers?
These questions might be hard to answer now, but they at least beg thought and consideration beyond the “I told you so” notion that I hear in comments directed at farmers bearing the brunt of climate change and trade tariffs. Though so much of this seems out of our control, we can show that we care about what’s happening by shopping at a farmers markets (even if it’s raining), attending a local breakfast on the farm or by simply thanking a farmer.
