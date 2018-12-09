RSVP — Racine’s Healthy Futures — Aging in Place project was highlighted in this column last month as an example of how volunteers can potentially increase the prospect of senior independent living and accrue attendant benefits to taxpayers.
Volunteers impact Racine County similarly to the rest of the United States. According to Barbara Stewart, chief executive officer for the Corporation for National & Community Service (CNCS), “…we understand the value of volunteering and the power it has to change people and communities for the better. Our differences fade away whenever we stand side-by-side to help others, and we learn that Americans have more in common than we are told.”
The recently released Volunteering in America study reveals:
- More than 77.4 million Americans volunteered over 6.9 billion hours in 2017
- Some estimated tens of millions more citizens performed “silent volunteering” with innumerable acts of kindness
- Volunteer service translates into an estimated economic value of $167 billion (based on Independent Sectors’ estimate of the average value of a volunteer hour)
- In the past 15 years, Americans have volunteered 120 billion hours estimated to be worth $2.9 trillion
Wisconsin ranks 12th among the states with more than 1.7 million volunteers contributing more than 164 million hours of service worth an estimated $3.9 billion. In 2017, RSVP-Racine’s 245 volunteers contributed more than 16,000 hours of volunteer service to Racine County.
Stewart sees volunteers as super citizens. “They have earned that title by setting an example others would be wise to follow,” she said. “They help their neighbors twice as often as those who sit on the sidelines. They are joiners, belonging to groups at five times the rate of those who don’t volunteer. They donate to charity at twice the rate of the non-volunteer groups and vote at 66 percent higher rates.”
