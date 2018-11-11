The United States Congress recently passed and President Trump signed an FY19 spending bill that increases funding for the Corporation for National & Community Service (CNCS) which directs AmeriCorps and Senior Corps projects. RSVP, along with Foster Grandparents and Senior Companion, are Senior Corps sister agencies.
The bill received bi-partisan support from prominent United States lawmakers. Here in Wisconsin, U.S. Senators Tammy Baldwin and Ron Johnson voted for the “Department of Defense and Labor, Health and Human Services and Education Appropriations Act, 2019” (HR 6157) that funds CNCS and its spectrum of projects. Usually, the Speaker of the House would not vote for appropriations bills; but Speaker Paul Ryan was a key supporter of HR 6157 leading up its passage.
Consider the potential taxpayer savings generated by RSVP volunteers in Racine by three projects in the CNCS “Healthy Futures — Aging in Place” category: Meals on Wheels, Senior Companion Program Inc. and the Volunteer Center’s MyRIDE program. These projects are all designed to help seniors maintain independent living. Approximately 95 out of 240 RSVP volunteers serve 490 clients collectively across these three projects at an average individual volunteer cost of $400, for a total outlay at the project level of $40,000.
Contrast the cost of staging volunteers with the potential annual expense of $100,000 facing seniors entering nursing home care in Racine; and ultimately the taxpayer-supported Medicaid program expense if their assets are depleted.
If only 10 percent of the 490 clients served by the Healthy Futures-Aging in Place projects were otherwise Medicaid eligible, the potential taxpayer savings would approach $5 million. That is a fiscally sound reason for supporting a trained, motivated RSVP volunteer corps; in addition to delivering the physic satisfaction of living independently.
RSVP-Racine also provides support for volunteers associated with St. Vincent DePaul Food Pantry; the Disaster Preparedness Project that includes the Racine Medical Reserve Corps, Lakeshore Repeater Association, Amateur Radio Emergency Service (ARES) and the Racine County Sheriff’s patrol station; Caledonia Historical Society; Ascension Health Care; AARP Tax-Aide, and the Volunteer Center’s SafeAssured ID.
