Many studies have shown that seniors with a sense of purpose are less likely to develop Alzheimer’s disease, heart attacks or strokes. Their longevity often seems to be driven by selfless service.
Some health experts report that “purposeful individuals” tend to be less reactive to stressors and are more engaged in their daily lives, thus further promoting cognitive and physical health. They advise that people seeking a sense of purpose consider spending more time on activities they enjoy or using work skills in a new way.
The Volunteer Center of Racine Inc. offers an array of volunteer opportunities to answer the call for a “purposeful life” through RSVP-Racine, funded by a grant from the Corporation for National and Community Service (CNCS).
RSVP coordinates programs that match volunteers 55 and older with projects administered by partner agencies in Racine County. RSVP’s primary focus area supports senior independent living. The “Healthy Futures (Aging in Place)” initiative includes:
- MYRIDE — Volunteers drive senior and/or disabled Racine County residents to medical appointments, the grocery store and social gatherings.
- Meals on Wheels — Volunteers deliver hot, nutritious meals to seniors five days a week
- Senior Companion Program Inc. — Volunteers keep in touch with seniors via home visits, telephone calls and cards and notes
Other RSVP volunteer opportunities serve other populations: St. Vincent DePaul Food Pantry, the Caledonia Historical Society, AARP Tax-Aide and Ascension Health care. Several disaster preparedness projects include the Racine Medical Reserve Corps, Racine County Sheriff’s Patrol Sub Station and Racine-Kenosha Amateur Radio Emergency Service (ARES).
Volunteering leads to new discoveries and new friends. When you volunteer, you’re not just helping others — you’re helping yourself.
So what gives meaning to your life? Once you answer that question, opportunities abound in RSVP-Racine to put your action plan into motion.
