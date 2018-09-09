George Leopold was more than an indefatigable RSVP volunteer; he was an inspiration to his fellow volunteers. Since becoming an RSVP volunteer at the age of 88, Leopold was a consistent contributor to four projects: AARP Tax Aide, Meals on Wheels, Senior Companion Program Inc. and the Volunteer Center of Racine’s MyRIDE. Over the last eight years, he donated nearly one thousand hours of combined service.
Leopold passed away last month at the age of 96, having only recently pared back his volunteer service to clients who often were a generation younger than him. Indeed, one of the last times I spoke to him was at the RSVP volunteer recognition luncheon in March 2018. It was the first time in my memory that he was not driving his own car and needed some assistance walking.
Born in what would turn out to be the waning years of the Warren G. Harding administration, Leopold had distant, yet clear, childhood memories of Harding’s successor, President Calvin Coolidge. I mentioned to him several years ago that Coolidge was from my native Vermont and had attended a year of post-graduate study at my high school, St. Johnsbury Academy, in the late 19th Century before matriculating at Amherst College.
Leopold was intrigued by my Coolidge Memorial Foundation membership and that, in addition to a small assemblage of Coolidge books, I had just finished the then recently published Coolidge biography by Amity Shlaes. He asked if he could examine my collection.
Several months later, upon returning the books, it was clear Leopold commanded an intellectual curiosity that had only been enhanced by his longevity. He obviously had delved deeply into those books, as he discussed details of Coolidge’s life and administration that I had either forgotten or never originally absorbed, thus offering a unique perspective on life in the United States, circa early 20th Century.
In the last several years, Leopold was also exceptionally generous to the Volunteer Center of Racine, the grantee of RSVP in Racine County from the Corporation for National and Community Service (CNCS), designating the Volunteer Center as the recipient of matching donations from his sole employer of 38 years, the 3M Company in Minneapolis.
The close of a life often elicits a melancholy mix of reflection and sadness. In the case of Leopold, his passing is especially poignant as his life, well-lived, represented our better angels; at a time when they often appear to be in short supply.
