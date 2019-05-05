Gov. Tony Evers was the special guest at the National Service Recognition Day volunteer recognition luncheon honoring Racine and Kenosha RSVP and AmeriCorps volunteers April 2 at the Covenant at Murray Mansion. Evers joined thousands of local leaders across the country in a nationwide bipartisan initiative to highlight the impact of national service in tackling local problems.
Joining Evers in recognizing Racine and Kenosha national service volunteers were Mayor Cory Mason, Racine County Executive Jonathan Delagrave, State Rep. Bob Wittke, Sen. Bob Wirch and Tarez Anam from Sen. Ron Johnson’s office.
“National service is a vital resource for the Racine-Kenosha area,” said Evers. “AmeriCorps and RSVP volunteers make our neighborhoods better places to live. As governor of Wisconsin, I am grateful for the dedication and sacrifice of these exceptional citizens, who are helping make Racine and Kenosha safer, stronger and healthier.”
Given the many challenges facing communities, county and city leaders are increasingly turning to national service as a cost-effective strategy in meeting local needs. More than 600 RSVP and AmeriCorps volunteers in Racine and Kenosha are currently donating their time and expertise through senior independent living projects, mentoring programs, tax preparation services, food pantries, park restoration projects and disaster preparedness programs.
National Service Recognition Day is a nationwide bipartisan effort to recognize the positive impact of national service, to thank those who serve and to encourage more citizens to give back to their communities. This day is sponsored by the Corporation for National and Community Service (CNCS), with support from the National League of Cities, the National Association of Counties, and Cities of Service.
As the federal agency for service and volunteering, CNCS annually engages millions of Americans in service at more than 50,000 locations through AmeriCorps and Senior Corps projects including RSVP, Senior Companion & Foster Grandparents.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.