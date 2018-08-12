Getting started as an RSVP volunteer may begin as a team experience. Volunteering with a friend or spouse often enhances volunteering and can be a great way to spend time together while serving your friends and neighbors through RSVP-Racine partner agencies.
Here are some RSVP volunteer opportunities that lend themselves especially well to “Partner Volunteering.” Consider:
- Deliver hot noon meals to homebound seniors in the ADRC’s Meals on Wheels project. Some Meals on Wheels RSVP volunteer teams start as substitute drivers.
- Stocking shelves, packaging groceries and assisting pantry clients at the St. Vincent DePaul Food Pantry. The pantry is open Tuesday through Thursday.
- Visiting, phoning and writing to seniors as a Senior Companion Program volunteer helping seniors to live independently.
- Provide transportation to seniors for medical visits and grocery shopping as MyRIDE RSVP volunteers.
- Lend your talents to historical preservation at the Caledonia Historical Society’s site at Linwood Park where RSVP volunteers have restored a vintage train station, town hall, and other Racine County historical artifacts.
Joining the Disaster Preparedness RSVP project:
- Assisting the Racine County Sheriff’s Department at the Patrol Substation in Yorkville.
- Coordinating emergency communication exercises as licensed “ham” radio operators with Racine-Kenosha Amateur Radio Service (ARES) and the Lakeshore Repeater Association.
- Practicing triage and other crisis exercises with the Racine Medical Reserve Corps.
Today’s senior volunteers are often still working full time or easing into retirement. While they appreciate the value that volunteering brings to their fellow Racine County citizens and to their own self-satisfaction, achieving a balance between community service and their personal lives can be challenging. By partner volunteering, many RSVP members are enjoying the benefits of both worlds.
