Would you like to help seniors prepare their 2018 tax returns? AARP’s Tax-Aide has volunteer opportunities for tax counselors and preparation center greeters in Racine County. Volunteer tax counselors should have at least some experience preparing their personal tax returns online. In addition to self-study, a one week course will be held in January of 2019 that incorporates the latest changes to the IRS tax code. Clients will meet with counselors during February, March and early April 2019.

Tax-Aide is co-sponsored by the American Association of Retired People (AARP) and the Internal Revenue Service (IRS). The Volunteer Center of Racine Inc. and its RSVP project are again scheduling all appointments for two of the six Racine County AARP tax-preparation venues: Humble Park, 2200 Blaine Ave., and at the Caledonia-Mount Pleasant Memorial Park Hall, 9416 Highway K, in Caledonia. Both sites are open one to two days on weekdays.

The focus of the Tax-Aide project is on service to low- and moderate-income tax filers, emphasizing those 60 years of age and older. Both locations offer electronic filing. At the Humble Park venue in 2018, Tax-Aide volunteers filed 302 returns for 355 taxpayers. Federal refunds totaled $135,213, state refunds were $152,394. At the Caledonia-Mount Pleasant Memorial Park Hall, volunteers filed 388 returns for 498 taxpayers. Federal refunds totaled $282,824; state refunds were $190,199.

The Volunteer Center and RSVP staff and volunteers booking appointments do not give tax or other financial advice; that is left to the highly trained Tax-Aide volunteers, many of whom are RSVP members. In 2018, 12 RSVP volunteers donated more than 800 hours of tax-preparation time at the Humble Park and Caledonia Tax-Aide locations.

The Volunteer Center and RSVP will be begin accepting appointments for the Humble Park and Caledonia locations starting in mid-January.

