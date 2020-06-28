UW-Extension: Videos help parents with behavior challenges

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Q. I am the parent of three children ranging from preschool through sixth grade. For the past three months, I have been juggling the homeschooling of my older children with taking care of my youngest child who needs a lot of attention. It has been very stressful for me, as a parent, and for my children too. Where can I find parenting support during this time?

A. Thank you for your question. This spring has certainly challenged parents in ways they never could have imagined. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, many parents are spending much more time with their children. Spending more time together can result in many positive moments such as playing together, exploring nature and slowing down from normal daily obligations. On the other hand, spending more time together can also result in more behavioral challenges.