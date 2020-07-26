UW-Extension: Online nutrition education for parents

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Q: Amidst COVID-19 and all the changes we keep seeing, what are you currently offering for education?

A: As positive cases of COVID-19 continue to surge in Wisconsin, and with Racine County among four counties with the highest rates of COVID in the state, (dhs.wisconsin.gov/covid-19/cases-map.htm) our FoodWIse team has been busy updating food access information in both Racine and Kenosha Counties (https://kenosha.extension.wisc.edu/nutrition-education/), supporting community partners in innovative ways, and moving curricula to online formats.

Most of the organizations we work with are outlining a few different plans based on scenarios that will shift depending on the trend of positive cases of COVID-19, capacity of hospitals, and local and state guidance for best practices to prevent the spread of the virus.

Workshops

And we miss our learners. We look forward to teaching in-person again, when community partners are ready to host workshops and can do so safely. For now, we are taking registrations for new income-eligible parents online. Here’s what is available: