SUNDAY, DEC. 9
IN THE YEAR AHEAD: It's up to you to say no, to bring about change and to stop anyone who interferes in your affairs. Common sense and practicality will come in handy when dealing with manipulative people. Arguing isn't the answer, but pouring your energy into being successful will have a positive effect.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Disregard anyone spouting untruths or meddling. Help those deserving of your time and effort. How you react will make a difference and will affect your reputation.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Don't lose sight of what loved ones want. Compromise will be what makes this a day to remember. A surprise you plan for someone will secure your relationship.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Share your joy and make changes that will help you bring what's old and what's new together. Harmony should be your intent, and peace and good will should be the results.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Volunteer to do your part. Whether you plan a function for youngsters or those less fortunate or you help out at a soup kitchen, the people you meet will inspire you.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Think outside the box when it comes to saving and spending. You can cut corners if you are clever in how you shop and handle your investments.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Embrace change and give it your all. Work hard to improve your relationships with those who count and to offer something special to the person who always has your back.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Don't let someone put crazy ideas in your head. Stick to the basics and what's realistic and doable. Avoid a challenge that will make you fall short in more ways than one.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Make relationships your priority. Do something special for a loved one. Love and laughter will bring you closer together and lead to greater security. Romance is highlighted.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Being the life of the party can have its disadvantages. Don't neglect someone who loves you in order to entertain acquaintances you are never likely to see again.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — A change of scenery will do you good. Make plans with a loved one to bring out the best in each other and accomplish a lot on your to-do list.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Someone from your past will reach out or come to mind. A reunion will give you greater insight into your current situation and how to best improve your life.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Getting together with relatives to make plans for upcoming family events will give you a sense of belonging and pride. Your unique suggestions will make an impression. Romance is encouraged.
