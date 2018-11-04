I decided to take a self-guided tour of my childhood neighborhood, affectionately known as “Kid City.” My car slowly idled (5 mph) down West Boulevard, eagerly seeking 512. Bathed in sweet nostalgia, I recalled mobs of kids at perpetual play: baseball, basketball, jump rope, hopscotch, biking and marbles. The action only stopped temporarily for mealtime. Marble games were my favorite. I would level and smooth the drop area to perfection, rub and hand brush the edges of our “dirt hole” for a perfect roll in.
A group of kids playing in the street jarred me out of my reverie, “Hey lady! Get a plane.” Obviously they were annoyed at my rate of speed. It’s still Kid City.
Then, there it was — 512! But what happened? Gone were the large, brown shingles and fancy white lattice work on the front porch — a perfect place for playing house, rocking babies, cooking grass and washing dolly dishes.
A friendly-looking man was washing his car next door to 512. I learned that he was the third generation to live next door to my childhood home. The story unfolds. “Several years ago,” he revealed, “I had some sewer problems in my backyard and had to call a plumber who discovered that the source of the problem was numerous kids’ toys in the pipes: small airplanes, trucks, cars, water pistols, dolly dishes plus a great number of marbles.” He then headed into his house and returned with several marbles which he placed gently into my hands: large shooters, colorful cat eyes, plain Janes and pretty pee wees. He said, “These are probably the marbles that you and your brothers played with.”
Well, that did it! I burst into a flood of tears. My childhood flowed all over his driveway. I think he began to feel sorry for me and walked me to my car. I sat there enjoying a sweet surrender to this golden moment — then s-l-o-w-l-y drove away from “Kid City.”
Yes, Mr. Rogers, “It’s a beautiful day in the neighborhood.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.