Name: Mary Bowar
Age: 58
Current town/city of residence: Racine
Connection to Racine County: Proud member of the community for 20 years
Occupation: Writer
Title of book and publisher: "Fluorescent Dreams," Xlibras
Synopsis of book: "Fluorescent Dreams" is a story about Jenny who has daydreams for her mental illness. The story is twofold, similar to "The Wizard of Oz." The fantasies unfold throughout the novel, separate from a pleasant story of a wife and mother that runs parallel to the fantasies. Jenny Sagal moves her family from Chicago to a quaint town in Kentucky, planning to raise her two boys in an old-fashioned way. Jenny discovers, through daydreaming, that an entity called Ludicrous Lucifer and his Island Voodoo Gang are set to capture her. She comes to Krack Krackle, the magical town south of Chicago, and The Winnipeg Health Hotel. Next, she experiences a Trans-Home, because Jenny will have to reside there for one year after her release from the asylum owned by Ludicrous Lucifer and his Island Voodoo Gang. Then, she meets a savant man named Monty.
Is this your first book? Yes, and I’m writing a sequel.
Why did you write the book? I have a vivid imagination and love to write. The trauma I experienced over time was healed by a cute, charming book with a happy ending. The second book, "King Kam Kawanalei," is a cute, charming book that I’m writing that has been part of healing 10 years of abuse. Good things always come from bad things.
How long did it take you to write the book? Two years.
How did you get interested in writing? I studied communication at DePaul University.
Where is the book available for purchase? BarnesandNoble.com and Amazon.com.
Is the book available at the library? Yes, on Kindle.
Website or Facebook page readers can visit for more information: www.amazon.com/Fluorescent-Dreams-Mary-Bowar/dp/1524587796
