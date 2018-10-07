Name: Delilah Jackson Hall
Age: 65
City: Cartersville, Ga.
Connection to Racine: I lived in Racine all my life, graduated from Horlick High School and retired from Johnson Bank in 2011.
Occupation: Loan operations at a bank in Alpharetta, Ga.
Title of book & Publisher: “Football Challenge,” Create Space/Amazon
Is this your first book? No, this is my second children’s book, but I have three published books so far.
Why did you write this book? I wrote this book to inspire children to go for dreams and that they can be whatever they want to be. You never know what talent lies beneath the surface.
How long did it take you to write the book? Six months.
How did you get interested in writing? My love for reading started at an early age. My father, the Rev. Nasree Jackson, use to tell my siblings and I stories, mostly the fairy tales. His storytelling drew me in which stemmed my love for reading which ultimately led to my love for writing. I started writing poems, lyrics and short stories around age 12.
Where is the book available for purchase? The book is available for purchase on amazon.com.
Is the book available at the library? Yes.
Facebook page readers can visit for more information: www.facebook.com/AuthorDelilahJacksonHall and www.facebook.com/groups/452270018541092.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.