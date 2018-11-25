Name: Rose Lange
Age: 36
Current city/town of residence: Racine
Connection to Racine: Born and raised in Racine
Occupation: Author, caregiver
Title/publisher: “Seven Hot Nights in Greece”; Soulmate Publishing, New York
Synopsis: Emma and Patrick grew up together, and she harbored a secret crush for him, but at the time, he only sees her as a friend. Their relationship shifts in college, from friends to lovers on a trip to Greece. Six years later, and a chance meeting on an elevator, will change everything.
Is this your first book? This is my third book, and I’m currently working on a fourth. This book is the first of what will eventually be three altogether, The Taylor Brothers Trilogy. Book two is a holiday themed romance, and is set to release November 2019. The third book is yet to be determined.
How long did it take to write the book? Three and a half years from start to publication.
Why did you write the book? The idea for the book initially began as a one-night stand in college but after the first draft’s completion; I struggled to come up with a title. One day I was doing the dishes, not even thinking about it, and it finally came to mind. The entire storyline changed from that point on.
How did you get interested in writing? I’ve enjoyed reading since I was young, and wrote short stories in elementary school. When I was 14, I read my first romance, and decided to try my hand at writing. My high school English teacher read my first manuscript and passed it along to her sister, who was an author. They both encouraged me to keep writing and pursue my dreams. My parents were supportive from the beginning, and even bought me my first Brother typewriter/computer; they’d take me to the library to do research. I feel fortunate to have a great support system in my family.
Where is the book available for purchase? Amazon.com and barnesandnoble.com.
Is the book available at the library? Yes.
Website: www.roselange.com
Facebook: Rose Lange, author
