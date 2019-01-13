Name: Jeri Lynn Scott
Age: 62
Current town/city of residence: Mount Pleasant
Connection to Racine County: Racine native.
Occupation: Retired
Title of book and publisher: "The Sorceress of Oberon Township," "A Reenergized Winter Solstice," "An Enchantress Evolves." All of my books are self-published.
Synopsis of book (plot): The trilogy is through the eyes of 25-year-old Henah Silverstone. Newly engaged, she discovers that her life has been a lie. Instead of being the only child of two science teachers, she is the daughter of a Sorcerer and Sorceress. She needs to learn how to live in her new reality, including how to control her magical abilities. She also finds out that her grandparents are alive. In the second books she finally meets her aunts, uncles and cousins. She is able to enjoy the annual Winter Solstice celebrations with family. The third book focuses on how Oberon Township survived past tragic events and how the citizens of Oberon Township felt with the events. Henah and her family and friends take over the reins of governing the township.
Is this your first book? No, in 2017 "Toby’s Transformation" and "There’s a Reason Puppies are So Cute" were published.
Why did you write the book? I love reading. I love historical fiction and cozy mysteries. From there I discovered a number of paranormal book series.
How long did it take you to write the book? Each book took about a month to write. After that, they go through the editing process. I edit each book twice before sending the manuscript to a professional editor. Then it goes through a final edit before publishing.
How did you get interested in writing? I’ve been reading for as long as I can remember. In high school, my English teacher recommended that I consider writing. It took several decades before I gave it a try.
Where is the book available for purchase? All my books are available on Amazon in Kindle and paperback.
Is the book available at the library? Yes
Website or Facebook page readers can visit for more information: My Facebook Author page is Jeri Lynn Scott. The website for Oberon Township is https://oberontownship.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.