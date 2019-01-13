Try 1 month for 99¢

Name: Jeri Lynn Scott

Age: 62

Current town/city of residence: Mount Pleasant

Connection to Racine County: Racine native.

Occupation: Retired

Title of book and publisher: "The Sorceress of Oberon Township," "A Reenergized Winter Solstice," "An Enchantress Evolves." All of my books are self-published.

Synopsis of book (plot): The trilogy is through the eyes of 25-year-old Henah Silverstone. Newly engaged, she discovers that her life has been a lie. Instead of being the only child of two science teachers, she is the daughter of a Sorcerer and Sorceress. She needs to learn how to live in her new reality, including how to control her magical abilities. She also finds out that her grandparents are alive. In the second books she finally meets her aunts, uncles and cousins. She is able to enjoy the annual Winter Solstice celebrations with family. The third book focuses on how Oberon Township survived past tragic events and how the citizens of Oberon Township felt with the events. Henah and her family and friends take over the reins of governing the township.

Is this your first book? No, in 2017 "Toby’s Transformation" and "There’s a Reason Puppies are So Cute" were published.

Why did you write the book? I love reading. I love historical fiction and cozy mysteries. From there I discovered a number of paranormal book series.

How long did it take you to write the book? Each book took about a month to write. After that, they go through the editing process. I edit each book twice before sending the manuscript to a professional editor. Then it goes through a final edit before publishing.

How did you get interested in writing? I’ve been reading for as long as I can remember. In high school, my English teacher recommended that I consider writing. It took several decades before I gave it a try.

Where is the book available for purchase? All my books are available on Amazon in Kindle and paperback.

Is the book available at the library? Yes

Website or Facebook page readers can visit for more information: My Facebook Author page is Jeri Lynn Scott. The website for Oberon Township is https://oberontownship.com.

