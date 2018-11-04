Name: Dr. Robert M. Gullberg
Current town/city of residence: Franksville
Occupation: Physician
Title of books: Proverbs for Kids and those who love them four-part series. How God teaches Wisdom through: Earthly Creatures, Parts of the Human Body, Things Around the House and Things in Nature.
Synopsis: Proverbs for Kids are a series of four inspirational books covering more than 100 proverbs designed specifically to teach children Biblical truths in a fun, easy and entertaining way. These easy-to-grasp concepts captivate the imagination and help kids understand important truths in language they can understand. What’s more is that both children and the adults who read to them will enjoy these informative and colorful books. The books are especially good for children between the ages of 5 and 11. Each of the four books in the series contains teachable truths and the take home points to explain the proverb(s) in more detail. There are other key verses from the Bible to reinforce the point of the proverb. The conclusion at the end of each topic reinforces the main point of the proverb to make teaching memorable.
Is this your first book? I have self-published 13 other books over the last several years which can be viewed on Amazon.com or BarnesandNoble.com. These are my first children’s books written.
Why did you write these books? After writing “Practical Insights for Living, 40 Bible Studies from Proverbs” intended for adults, I realized that kids would want to learn proverbs in a foundational way. Parents, grandparents and loved ones help teach children these timeless truths from the Bible.
How long did it take you to write these books? Around two years. I have been writing for about 20 years “on the side.” It has been a hobby of mine.
How did you get interested in writing? I have been writing for years every morning. I have a few blogs that I write: Principles for the Christian Life, www.principlesforthechristianlife.wordpress.com and Reality Stories of Medicine, www.realitystoriesofmedicine.wordpress.com.
Where is the book available to purchase? Primarily online as E-books right now, but hard copy is available. Go to Amazon.com or BarnesandNoble.com.
Are the books available at the library? No but they will be.
