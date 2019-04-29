Name: Dr. Robert M. Gullberg
Current city of residence: Franksville
Occupation: Physician
Title of Book: "Mnemonics for Medicine: Differential Diagnoses and Other Pearls"
Synopsis: Board-certified in internal medicine and infectious diseases, Dr. Robert M. Gullberg has practiced at All Saints Hospital in Racine for more than 30 years. During that time, he has trained hundreds of medical, physician assistant and nursing students at all levels.
This book helps solve the problem of mountains of information and rote memorizing. One of the ways of remembering the large volume of medical facts is through knowing mnemonics. In this book, Gullberg has developed more than 200 “easy to recall” mnemonics and other pearls that will aid the student grasp important lists of differential diagnoses concerning common medical problems. He has chosen the most common medicine problems in 12 main categories of medicine — allergy, cardiology, dermatology, endocrinology, gastroenterology, hematology, infectious diseases, neurology, office medicine, oncology, pulmonary and rheumatology.
There are numerous charts and other “pearls” included. The book is a bottom-line format and should be a helpful tool for quick reference.
Is this your first book? No. Dr. Robert M. Gullberg is the author of "Internal Medicine — Bulletpoints Handbook," "Internal Medicine — Over 200 Case Studies," "Adult Infectious Diseases — Bulletpoints Handbook," "Adult Infectious Diseases — Over 200 Case Studies," "Reality Stories of Medicine — Things About Patient Care You Don’t Learn at School" and "Health Advice and Immunizations for Travelers."
Why did you write these books? When I was in medical student, none of my teachers taught me exactly what I needed to know to be successful in medicine. I have been committed to teach my students the core of medicine that will make them more well-rounded practitioners.
How long did it take you to write this book? Around two years. I have written for more than 25 years each morning.
How did you get interested in writing? I have been writing for years as a hobby. Not only do I enjoy writing books, but also blogs.
Where is the book available to purchase? Primarily online a E-books right now, but hard copy will be available. Go to amazon.com or barnesandnoble.com.
Are the books available at the library? Not yet, but they will be.
