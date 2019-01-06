Pat Stachowicz will be deeply missed. She was one of the key drivers, literally and figuratively, of the MyRIDE senior transportation program at the Volunteer Center of Racine since its inception in 2014.
An alumna of the ITN America-Racine senior transportation project started in 2010, Stachowicz was an invaluable advisor when the Volunteer Center started MyRIDE. Modeled on a program sponsored by RSVP-Dane County in Madison, MyRIDE complements two other programs that form the RSVP Healthy Futures-Aging in Place project: Meals on Wheels and Senior Companion Program Inc.
Since 2014, Stachowicz logged more than 2,500 hours of volunteer service, helping seniors keep vital appointments. She was the most frequent provider of extended trips, primarily to medical facilities in Milwaukee and Kenosha. RSVP-Racine estimates that Stachowicz logged nearly 33,000 miles since MyRIDE’s inception, and provided more than 820 rides to Racine County seniors.
Stachowicz was also an integral member of the RSVP-Racine Advisory Council where she shared her insights on recruiting and retaining volunteers with other Council members. She is the third Advisory Council member to pass away in the past two years.
MyRIDE Volunteer Coordinator Jenni Chap reflected on the sudden loss of Stachowicz and the impact on the project: “Pat’s contributions to MyRIDE extended beyond providing rides to seniors. She also supplied technical assistance in tracking donations and taking surveys.”
Terri Benner, associate volunteer coordinator and MyRIDE dispatcher, echoed Chap’s sentiments: “Pat’s influence on MyRIDE was really much more than the sum of her contributions. We’re going to miss her!”
Indeed, Stachowicz will leave a void; but going forward, the spirit, drive and momentum that she brought to the MyRIDE project will be her lasting legacy.
