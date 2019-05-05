Name: James C. Magruder
Current City of residence: Racine
Connection to Racine County: Born and raised here. Employed here.
Occupation: Career transition consultant with Lee Hecht Harrison
Title of Book/Publisher: "The Glimpse," WestBow Press, a division of Thomas Nelson & Zondervan.
Synopsis of the Book: Set in Chicago and a quaint lake house in beautiful Lake Geneva, the story narrates how Nick Conway, a bitter 39-year-old advertising executive about to turn 40, struggles to overcome his anger and forgive his estranged alcoholic father for a life of reckless abandonment. To top it off, his former girlfriend, Ally Grant, is part of his advertising team. Nick wonders if he can survive the hurt of his past with his father and learn to forgive. And he must find out if he can be forgiven for his past mistakes with Ally. Will rekindled love help him on this path?
Is this your first published work? No, I have contributed to seven Chicken Soup books in the last few years and have had several nonfiction articles published in multiple national publications over the last 25 years. However, this is my first work of fiction.
Why did you write it and why will readers care about it? At its core, this is a story about reconciliation and forgiveness between a father and a son. I wrote it to underscore the role faith plays in forgiveness. A love story between the main character and his former love interest is also woven into the story to drive the plot forward. Readers will care about this novel because at some point in our lives we all need forgiveness, and all too often, we don’t know how to ask for it, or grant it.
How did you get interested in writing? I have always loved books and the power of the written word to encourage us to think, to consider, to ponder and to change. When I was in high school, I was captivated by the eloquence in which we can express ourselves when we sharpen our writing skills. I admired authors such as Thoreau, Emerson, Poe, Dickens and of course, Hemingway.
Where is the book available for purchase? Amazon.com, BN.com, WestBowPress.com, and Christianbooks.com. Search for it by my full name, James C. Magruder. It is also carried at the Racine Barnes & Noble store.
Is the book available in the library or book stores? Yes, "The Glimpse" is available both in the Racine Public Library and the Lake Geneva Public Library.
Website or Facebook page readers can visit for more information: Go to www.jamescmagruderauthor.com.
Any book signings planned soon? Yes. The first book signing will be from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, May 18, at Mocha Lisa Coffeehouse, 2825 4 ½ Mile Road, Caledonia, and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, July 13, in Lake Geneva surrounding the Lake Geneva Public Library, 918 W. Main St., Lake Geneva.
