7 MILE FAIR INDOOR/OUTDOOR MARKET
2720 W. 7 Mile Road (Interstate 94 and 7 Mile Road), Raymond. Open Saturday-Sunday year-round. Indoor and outdoor market, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Admission $2, $1 senior citizens, free children 11 and younger with adult. Free parking. Call 262-835-2177.
GREAT LAKES FARMERS MARKET
Milaeger’s Expo Greenhouse, 4838 Douglas Ave., Caledonia. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Sundays year-round. Free. Call 262-639-2040 or go to www.milaegers.com.
