BURLINGTON FARMERS MARKET

Wehmhoff Square, Washington and Pine streets, Burlington. 3-7 p.m. Thursdays. Call Carol Reed at 262-210-6360 or go to www.burlingtonwifarmersmarket.com.

7 MILE FAIR INDOOR/OUTDOOR MARKET

2720 W. 7 Mile Road (Interstate 94 and 7 Mile Road), Raymond. Open Saturday-Sunday year-round. Outdoor market, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. (6 a.m. beginning June 2); indoor market, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Admission $2, $1 senior citizens, free children 11 and younger with adult. Free parking. Call 262-835-2177.

GREAT LAKES FARMERS MARKET

Milaeger’s Expo Greenhouse, 4838 Douglas Ave., Caledonia. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Sundays year-round. Free. Call 262-639-2040.

KENOSHA HARBORMARKET

Along Second Avenue between 54th and 56th streets and at Place de Douai, Kenosha. 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturdays. Call Ray Forgianni at 262-914-1252.

WILMOT MOUNTAIN FLEA MARKET

Kenosha County Fairgrounds, 30820 111th St., Wilmot. 7 a.m.-2 p.m. Sundays. $2, $1 seniors and ages 6-12, free ages 5 and younger. Call 262-716-5716.

 

