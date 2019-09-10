{{featured_button_text}}

WEST RACINE FARMERS MARKET

1128 West Blvd. (entrance is off West Boulevard). 8 a.m.-noon Saturdays; 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Wednesdays. Saturday market also features bake sale held by a nonprofit organization each week. Call 262-221-5139.

FARMERS MARKET OF STURTEVANT

Parking lot adjacent to Fountain Banquet Hall parking lot, 8505 Durand Ave., Sturtevant. 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Mondays. Call 262-583-1696.

BURLINGTON FARMERS MARKET

Wehmhoff Square, Washington and Pine streets, Burlington. 3-7 p.m. Thursdays. Call Carol Reed at 262-210-6360 or go to www.burlingtonwifarmersmarket.com.

7 MILE FAIR INDOOR/OUTDOOR MARKET

2720 W. 7 Mile Road (Interstate 94 and 7 Mile Road), Raymond. 6 a.m.-5 p.m. Sat.-Sun. Admission $2, $1 senior citizens, free children 11 and younger with adult. Free parking. Call 262-835-2177.

GREAT LAKES FARMERS MARKET

Milaeger’s Expo Greenhouse, 4838 Douglas Ave., Caledonia. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Sundays. Free. Call 262-639-2040.

HIGHWAY 20 FARMERS MARKET

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

You're out of free articles
Sign in or create a FREE account to keep reading.
Log in Sign up

Adjacent to Piggly Wiggly parking lot, 5201 Washington Ave. 4-7 p.m. Thursdays. Call 262-880-2966.

UNION GROVE FARMERS MARKET

Village Square Park, Main Street and 10th Avenue, Union Grove. 2-6:30 p.m. Tuesdays. Bake sales for nonprofits. Call Cindy Ryan, 262-617-9922.

KENOSHA HARBORMARKET

Along Second Avenue between 54th and 56th streets and at Place de Douai, Kenosha. 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturdays. Call Ray Forgianni at 262-914-1252.

WILMOT MOUNTAIN FLEA MARKET

Kenosha County Fairgrounds, 30820 111th St., Wilmot. 7 a.m.-2 p.m. Sundays. $2, $1 seniors and ages 6-12, free ages 5 and younger. Call 262-716-5716.

OAK CREEK FARMERS MARKET

Drexel Town Square, 361 W. Town Square Way, Oak Creek. 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturdays. Call Dawn Carrillo, 262-202-3774.

 

Get Breaking News delivered directly to you.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments