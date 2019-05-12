Try 3 months for $3

WEST RACINE

FARMERS MARKET

1128 West Blvd. (entrance is off West Boulevard). 8 a.m.-noon Saturdays. Features bake sale held by a nonprofit organization each week. Call 262-221-5139.

BURLINGTON

FARMERS MARKET

Wehmhoff Square, Washington and Pine streets, Burlington. 3-7 p.m. Thursdays. Call Carol Reed at 262-210-6360 or go to www.burlingtonwifarmersmarket.com.

7 MILE FAIR

INDOOR/OUTDOOR MARKET

2720 W. 7 Mile Road (Interstate 94 and 7 Mile Road), Raymond. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Sat.-Sun. Admission $2, $1 senior citizens, free children 11 and younger with adult. Free parking. Call 262-835-2177.

GREAT LAKES

FARMERS MARKET

Milaeger’s Expo Greenhouse, 4838 Douglas Ave., Caledonia. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Sundays. Free. Call 262-639-2040. Music by County Crossings May 19.

KENOSHA HARBORMARKET

Along Second Avenue between 54th and 56th streets and at Place de Douai, Kenosha. 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturdays. Call Ray Forgianni at 262-914-1252.

WILMOT MOUNTAIN

FLEA MARKET

Kenosha County Fairgrounds, 30820 111th St., Wilmot. 7 a.m.-2 p.m. Sundays. $2, $1 seniors and ages 6-12, free ages 5 and younger. Call 262-716-5716.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments