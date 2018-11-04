Try 1 month for 99¢

7 MILE FAIR INDOOR/OUTDOOR MARKET

2720 W. 7 Mile Road (Interstate 94 and 7 Mile Road), Raymond. Open Saturday-Sunday year-round. Indoor and outdoor market, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Admission $2, $1 senior citizens, free children 11 and younger with adult. Free parking. Call 262-835-2177.

GREAT LAKES FARMERS MARKET

Milaeger’s Expo Greenhouse, 4838 Douglas Ave., Caledonia. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Sundays year-round. Free. Call 262-639-2040 or go to www.milaegers.com.

