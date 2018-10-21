Try 1 month for 99¢

WEST RACINE FARMERS MARKET

1128 West Blvd. (entrance is off West Boulevard). 8 a.m.-noon Saturdays; 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Wednesdays. Saturday market also features bake sale, held by a nonprofit organization each week. Call 262-221-5139.  

FARMERS MARKET OF STURTEVANT

Parking lot adjacent to Fountain Banquet Hall parking lot, 8505 Durand Ave., Sturtevant. 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Mondays. Call 262-583-1696.

7 MILE FAIR INDOOR/OUTDOOR MARKET

2720 W. 7 Mile Road (Interstate 94 and 7 Mile Road), Raymond. Open Saturday-Sunday year-round. Outdoor market, 6 a.m.-5 p.m.; indoor market, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Admission $2, $1 senior citizens, free children 11 and younger with adult. Free parking. Call 262-835-2177.

GREAT LAKES FARMERS MARKET

Milaeger’s Expo Greenhouse, 4838 Douglas Ave., Caledonia. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Sundays year-round. Free. Call 262-639-2040.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments