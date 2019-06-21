Name: Joseph “Joe” Cacciotti
Age: 62
Current town of residence: Caledonia
Connection to Racine County: Born and raised here
Occupation: Retired
Title of book and publisher: “Hurricane Strikes Rhode Island,” Lit Fire Publishing
Synopsis of book (plot): Hurricane’s friend Doug Stone inherits a house in Pawtucket, R.I., and he invites Hurricane on a fishing vacation. Upon their arrival, there’s a tension in the air when Doug discovers his uncle was killed. With so many unanswered questions, they decide to do their own investigation. Doug and Hurricane stumble on a cult forming and the odds stacked up against them. Hurricane calls on his commanding officer Col. John Jones for help. When Hurricane’s plan takes a wrong turn trouble soon arises. Hurricane is forced into a big fight. Beaten down and bloody, could this be the end of the mighty Hurricane.
Is this your first book?: No this is my eighth book. I write in several genres including fiction mystery/thriller, non-fiction, children’s and poetry books.
Why did you write this book?: This is fourth book of a series I’m writing about the mighty Hurricane. My other books are “Hurricane Cores the Big Apple,” “Hurricane Rocks Wisconsin” and “Hurricane Strips Las Vegas.” Hurricane is a detective who travels from state to state helping people in need. My other books ready are “Hurricane Mashes Idaho,” “Hurricane Volunteers in Tennessee,” “Hurricane Gold Rushes California,” “Hurricane Blows through Chicago,” “Hurricane Brightens up Florida,” “Hurricane Digs up Montana.”
How long did it take you to write this book?: I try and write either one hour a day or 500 to 1,000 words per session. This book took me close to three months to complete.
How did you get interested in writing?: I was writing poetry and short stories when I was a junior in high school. Twenty-eight years later I was helping a complete stranger repair houses and mentioned to him that these get rich quick in real estate books explained how to buy and sell houses but they didn’t explain what it took to put them back together. Having 36 years experience in repairing houses it motivated me to write my first book, “Blue Collar Real Estate Mogul.”
Where is this book available for purchase?: You can find the book at www.amazon.com, www.barnesandnoble.com, LitFire Publishing or call me at 262-989-2841. It’s also available on e-book.
Is book available at Library?: Yes, all my books should be available at the library.
Website or Facebook page readers can visit for more information: My Facebook page, Joseph Cacciotti.
